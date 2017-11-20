Bernard Foley has already moved on from the Test loss to England at Twickenham. (AAP)

Bernard Foley says Wallabies must forget the morale-sapping Test loss to England and finish a difficult year on a high against Scotland.

Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley insists the team must move on quickly from the morale-sapping Test loss to England and finish a difficult year on a high against Scotland.

Trialling 13-6 with just 10 minutes remaining, Foley was preparing to kick a conversion from in front of the posts to level the scores only for Marika Koroibete's try to be chalked off by the television match official.

The try was overruled after Wallabies hooker Stephen Moore was adjudged to have impeded Chris Robshaw -- despite four England players standing in an offside position at the time.

England, buoyed by that reprieve, finished with a flourish, running in three tries in the final seven minutes to blow the score out to 30-6.

To add insult to injury, the flattering margin of victory was their biggest against Australia.

Foley said the team must learn from their mistakes and can't wallow in self pity about the number of marginal calls that went against the them.

"At the end of the day we can't make excuses," Foley said.

"We were in the contest, we were in the fight and ... we probably had the momentum at 65-70 minutes. So to allow that to swing back was disappointing.

"There's a lot of devastation amongst the group but what we do now is we learn in how to win in all conditions.

"We learn how to win away from home and in cauldrons like this, when you come up against great sides who play consistent way, we have to find a way to win."

A rejuvenated Scotland beat the Wallabies in Sydney in July and produced a gutsy effort in a 22-17 defeat to the All Blacks at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"It's going to be a really tight contest, Scotland have always troubled us," Foley said.

"They play with a lot of passion, especially with their new coach in Gregor (Townsend), he's really galvanised their side and they can play with a bit of flair.

"For us it's going to be a tremendously difficult Test match, especially at Murrayfield, and something we're going to have to get up for."

Despite the difficulties faced by Australian rugby this year, Foley shares the belief of coach Michael Cheika that the team have made real strides ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

"I think we've seen the growth in this side throughout this year and for us it'll be finishing on a high note," he said.

"A lot of young guys are on their first tour or first Wallabies season so, for them, they've got to take every challenge and every opportunity they get.

"Next week's going to be one of the biggest tasks they've ever had."