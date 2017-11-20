Almost 100 community groups are calling on state, territory and Commonwealth governments to commit to nationwide changes to youth justice systems.

Community groups horrified by the abuses and torture brought to light through the juvenile justice royal commission are demanding state and federal governments work together to achieve nationwide change.

Almost 100 organisations have signed an open letter calling on the prime minister, premiers and chief ministers to commit to a national response.

The $54 million commission's final report was released on Friday, containing more than 200 recommendations.

These included the closure of Darwin's Don Dale Detention Centre, where boys were tear gassed, banning restraint and long isolation stints, and a 10-year generational strategy to address child protection.

The Turnbull government has said it will carefully consider findings directed to the Commonwealth, acknowledging many recommendations have wider implications for all jurisdictions.

"Our organisations working across the country know that the issues are not just isolated to the Northern Territory," Change the Record co-chair Antoinette Braybrook said on Monday.

"They are happening in child protection systems and youth prisons right across the country."

The organisations point to inquiries into youth detention centres across all jurisdictions expect South Australia within the past 18 months.

"All Australian governments must take immediate measures to reform our youth justice systems and address the recommendations of the royal commission," the statement says.

"These must be developed collaboratively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities to ensure that all of Australia's children thrive."

The organisations highlight the fact indigenous children make up more than half the number of children in youth prisons across the country.

"We are deeply concerned at the worsening rate at which Australia is locking up Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, which is now 25 times the rate of non-indigenous children," they say.

"In addition to removing children from their families and communities, children are being subjected to prolonged abuse including isolation, restraint chairs, spit hoods and tear gas in youth prisons."

The organisations want all Australian jurisdictions to prioritise the issue and develop national minimum benchmarks for youth justice laws, policies and practices.

They are also calling for independent oversight and monitoring of the implementation of the commission's recommendations.