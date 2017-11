Lions recruit Luke Hodge is getting used to life in Brisbane after his trade from Hawthorn. (AAP)

Three-time AFL premiership-winning captain Luke Hodge has trained for the first time with his new Brisbane Lions teammates.

Luke Hodge admitted he had butterflies while driving to his first AFL training session with the Brisbane Lions on Monday.

The 33-year-old had his first taste of Lions pre-season after ditching retirement plans to continue his playing career after 16 seasons and four premierships with Hawthorn.

Hodge said he could already tell playing in Queensland would be a dramatic change of pace compared to life in AFL-mad Victoria.