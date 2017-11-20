Collingwood high-flyer Jeremy Howe is hopeful the AFL will change the judging process for its mark of the year award.

Collingwood star Jeremy Howe is hopeful the AFL will change its mark of the year judging process after his controversial snub in this year's award.

Howe's spectacular grab over Melbourne's Tom McDonald was widely lauded as the most brilliant mark of the season, but Essendon's Joe Daniher won the award, which is voted on by the public.

Howe and the rest of the Magpies squad returned to full pre-season training on Monday, with injured skipper Scott Pendlebury a limited participant as he recovers from a broken finger suffered in the international rules series.