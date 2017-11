Kangaroos rookie Reagan Campbell-Gillard is expected to take on Fiji in Friday's Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard admits he feels bad for knocking back Fiji for the Rugby League World Cup and then accepting an offer to represent the Kangaroos.

Campbell-Gillard is expected to take on the Bati in Friday's semi-final after helping Australia win their past three Tests since making his debut against France.

"I didn't think I needed to go through some more games. I was actually really looking forward to a break, but I had to cut that short," Campbell-Gillard told AAP on Monday.