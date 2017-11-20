The sister of Charles Manson's victim Sharon Tate said a prayer for his "soul" after she was told of the notorious US cult leader's death at the age of 83.

Debra Tate, whose pregnant sister was among those killed by the Manson Family cult, told US broadcaster CBS that she was called shortly after his death by the prison where he had been incarcerated.

She said she was still processing the news, but added she had "said a prayer for Manson's soul and has forgiven the family but refuses to forget what they did".

Tate said for nearly 48 years Manson was part of her life.

"Each one of these people and myself now have are spirits or our wills are slightly entangled," she said about Manson and his followers.

Newspapers restarted the presses to update their front pages, with The New York Post's reading: "Evil dead: Make room, Satan, Charles Manson is finally going to hell."

"Burn in hell," splashed the New York Daily News on the death of the "bloodthirsty cult leader".

Anthony DiMaria, the nephew of Manson victim Jay Sebring, said Manson's death brought "no joy or comfort".

He told US magazine People: "For years our family's involvement in the parole hearings has had nothing to do with anger or hatred towards the inmates. We go out of love to speak for those who can't speak for themselves. For justice.

"So today we derive no joy or comfort from the passing of Mr Manson. Nor is there closure because nothing will bring back Jay, or any of the victims sent to their graves 48 years ago. For us, our hearts and thoughts are with them."