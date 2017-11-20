Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn has birdied her last two holes to win the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand has won the LPGA's Tour Championship with birdies on her last two holes, to take advantage of a short missed putt by Lexi Thompson.

American Thompson had a one-shot lead when she missed a two-foot par putt on the 18th hole.

That dropped her into a three-way tie, and then Jutanugarn holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a five-under 67 to finish at 15 under and claim a one-shot victory.

Australian duo Sarah Jane Smith and Minjee Lee started the final round within four shots of the lead but carded rounds of three-over par 75 to finish at slide down the leaderboard.

Their countrywoman Katherine Kirk carded a 69 on Sunday to jump into a tie for 25th.

Thompson needed to win to claim the LPGA Tour player of the year award but finished tied for second with compatriot Jessica Korda.

The consolation for Thompson was winning the $1 million bonus for the CME Race to the Globe and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

The points-based player of the year was a tie between So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park.