Keith Urban has claimed three trophies at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The Australian artist, sitting alongside wife Nicole Kidman, was first announced as the winner of the favourite male artist gong on Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre.

When he was on stage it was also revealed he was the winner of the favourite album award for Ripcord and favourite song for Blue Ain't Your Color.

Unable to hold all three awards and give his acceptance speech, two were handed to Kidman in the front row.

"Absolutely you should be sharing these my love," Urban said.