Melbourne star recruit Jake Lever insists his commitment to Adelaide didn't waver until after their AFL grand final loss.

The 21-year-old says he was disappointed the Crows told him not to attend their best-and-fairest awards after he sought a long-speculated trade back to his native Victoria.

"I guess you do think about it during the year but you never come to a final decision ... in the end for myself and my fiancee Jess, we were pretty keen to soon start a family," Lever told reporters on Monday.