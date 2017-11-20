Melbourne star recruit Jake Lever insists his commitment to Adelaide didn't waver until after their AFL grand final loss.
The 21-year-old says he was disappointed the Crows told him not to attend their best-and-fairest awards after he sought a long-speculated trade back to his native Victoria.
"I guess you do think about it during the year but you never come to a final decision ... in the end for myself and my fiancee Jess, we were pretty keen to soon start a family," Lever told reporters on Monday.