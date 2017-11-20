Robert Mugabe has been told to quit or face impeachment amid Zimbabwe's de facto coup. (AAP)

Robert Mugabe has shocked Zimbabwe and the world in a speech in which he was expected to deliver his resignation, but didn't.

Zimbabwe's longtime President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state at 93, is resisting stepping aside.

Placed under military house arrest amid fears he was positioning his wife to succeed him, warned by the ruling party's Central Committee to step aside or face impeachment, he had been expected to resign in a speech on Sunday night but defied expectations.

Here's a timeline of events:

- November 6: Mugabe fires his longtime deputy, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of plotting to take power via witchcraft. Mnangagwa flees the country.

- November 13: Army commander Constantino Chiwenga says the military won't hesitate to "step in" to calm political tensions".

- November 14: The military moves in, taking control of the state-run broadcaster.

- November 15: The military announces that Mugabe is under house arrest and an operation has begun to arrest "criminals" around him who harmed the economy. Unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe, who many feared would replace Mnangagwa and even succeed her husband, disappears from view.

- November 16: State-run media publish photos of a Mugabe shaking hands with the army commander at the State House amid negotiations on the president's exit, The continues to avoid accusations of a coup.

- November 17: Mugabe makes his first public appearance since house arrest at a graduation ceremony.

- November 18: Protesters pour into the streets of Harare in an anti-Mugabe demonstration.

- November 19: The ruling party Central Committee expels Mugabe as party leader and tells him to step aside as president by noon on Monday or face impeachment. In a speech on national television, he does not announce his resignation as expected.