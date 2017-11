Hawthorn captain Jarryd Roughead says Cyril Rioli should take all the time he needs to care for his ill father and not rush back to AFL pre-season.

Hawthorn haven't put a start date on Cyril Rioli's AFL pre-season as the champion forward helps his father convalesce from heart surgery.

Jarryd Roughead led pre-season training at Waverley for the AFL heavyweights on Monday but said Rioli could take all the time he needed.

"I don't think we should put a timeline on it. In situations like this footy becomes second. We've always been known as a family club and in situations like this you need to be with your family," he said.