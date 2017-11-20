Penrith have re-signed Tyrone May until the end of the 2020 NRL season.

Penrith have re-signed their second youngster in less than a week, extending the contract of Tyrone May until the end of the 2020 NRL season.

May deputised for former skipper Matt Moylan in the back half of this season when the five-eighth was in and out of the team due to injury and personal issues.

However the 21-year-old tore his ACL in their semi-final loss to Brisbane.

While the club has yet to announce the signing of Cronulla's James Maloney, May is considered a long-time five-eighth or ball-playing forward down the line.

"I was always focused on staying here and I never really wanted to leave," May said.

"When the (contract) offer came up, I just accepted and was really happy and excited. It's really good that Panthers have shown faith in me even though I've got an injury."

His extension comes after Panthers boss Phil Gould also locked in fullback Dylan Edwards for at least the next three seasons.

"Tyrone is another local junior who has been a part of the Panthers development system since he was 15 years of age," Gould said.

"It was exciting to see him come through to NRL level last season and he acquitted himself brilliantly.

"We are grateful to have him as part of our club. I'm confident he has a long and successful career ahead."