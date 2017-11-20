The next sitting of the House of Representatives has been delayed by a week as the federal government makes passing same-sex marriage top priority.

The lower house will sit on December 4, instead of next Monday, to deal with the marriage equality issue because the Senate is not expected to finish its debate on the draft laws until November 30.

"The Australian people expect their parliament to respect the clear mandate of the marriage survey and legislate for marriage equality before the end of the year," Leader of the House Christopher Pyne said in a statement on Monday.