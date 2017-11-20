Axed Labor MP Rick Williams has released an audio clip of the Queensland premier telling him she's not in control of her own movements.

An axed Labor MP turned independent has released an audio clip of the Queensland premier saying her party office is controlling her movements.

Annastacia Palaszczuk last month disendorsed Rick Williams as Labor's candidate in Pumicestone and promptly called the state election. He's recontesting the seat as an independent.

On Monday he used Facebook to post an undated secretly recorded audio clip of a conversation they had, in which he asks the premier when she'll visit his electorate.

Ms Palaszczuk replies: "Now party office is controlling where I go. I'm not controlling where I go."

Since he was dumped, Mr Williams has been using social media to share a series of covert recordings he made of his conversations with the premier.

He's accused her of using his vote to prop up her minority government and then dumping him to give her a trigger to call an early election.

Monday's Facebook post opens with the question: "Who is really running Queensland?" and ends with Mr Williams saying it's the role of independents to keep politicians honest.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls seized on the recording.

"She now seems to be deferring where her own itinerary is. I make the decisions about where I go," he told reporters.

The premier again took aim at Mr Williams for making secret recordings.

"In the lead-up to election campaigns and during election campaigns, of course people get advice from their respective parties about where they should go. That happens across all parties," she told reporters.

"Rick Williams is no longer a member of my team, full stop."