Canberra have re-signed star hooker Josh Hodgson until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

Hodgson had one more year remaining on his current deal however the Raiders moved quickly to tie up the English international amid interest from rival clubs.

"Canberra's been a home away from home for us and I know my wife Kirby and I have really enjoyed our time here and want this to be our home for the next few years as we raise our family," Hodgson said on Monday.