The South Australia opposition leader has denied having a relationship with a state Greens politician.

Liberal Steven Marshall said he was aware of false rumours he was having an affair with Tammy Franks. "I deny it," he told ABC radio on Monday. Ms Franks also denied any relationship.

The revelations came after Ms Franks accused the SA parliamentary speaker Michael Atkinson of acting inappropriately after he tagged her in a reply to a tweet from a sex industry body.