Angela Merkel's talks on forming a new German government have broken down. (AAP)

Talks have broken down on forming a new German government, raising questions of whether Germany could be headed for a new election.

Germany's Liberal Party (FDP) has broken off talks about forming a new government coalition with the conservative bloc of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Greens, after the parties were unable to agree on basic issues.

FDP president Christian Lindner made the announcement after five weeks of talks.

"It's better not to govern than to govern badly," said Lindner on Twitter.

Merkel has been trying to cobble together a coalition among her Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its Bavarian wing (the Christian Social Union, or CSU), the FDP and the Greens.

She said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government.

The decision to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call a new election, signals that Merkel will not seek a minority government with the Greens.

"It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany," Merkel told reporters. "As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure that this country is well managed in the difficult weeks to come."

The talks had been designed to lead to a preliminary agreement whereby the parties could launch formal coalition talks.

Initially, it has been thought that the talks would end last Friday, but they were extended over the weekend in an effort to obtain agreement among the parties, a task that ultimately proved - at least for the moment - fruitless.

The critical points of disagreement from the FDP's point of view included the government's refugee policy, environmental and climate protection.

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier had urged the parties to make an effort to reach an agreement and not put the idea of new elections into the mix.