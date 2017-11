Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has attended the breaking of ground on the new pipeline to secure the north Queensland city of Townsville's water supply.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has attended the sod turning ceremony for the new $215 million pipeline to guarantee Townsville's water supply.

The pipeline has already been funded by the state government, with Ms Palaszczuk joined by Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill, who thanked her for the "critical" piece of infrastructure.

The pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, with a focus on attracting jobs locally during its construction.