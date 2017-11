The Victorian Labor government wants to lock up teens as young as 14 for 36 hours if they're terrorism suspects.

Teenagers as young as 14 could be locked up for 36 hours without charge if they're terrorism suspects, under proposed Victorian government laws.

As part of a review into the state's counter terrorism laws, the age a child could be held without charge and without a court order would be lowered from 16 to 14.

The review released by the Andrews' Labor government on Monday also proposed removing motive as an "essential element" of a terrorist act as defined under national laws.