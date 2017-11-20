Warriors star Stephen Curry was too much to handle for the Nets. (AAP)

Golden State Warriors have beaten the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA off the back of 39 points from Stephen Curry while Toronto, Detroit and Indiana also won.

Stephen Curry had season highs with 39 points and 11 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors held on after he fouled out to beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-111 in the NBA.

A night after erasing a 22-point halftime deficit in Philadelphia, the Warriors built a 22-point cushion after two quarters against the Nets off the back of 22 points from Curry.

Playing without Kevin Durant due to a sprained left ankle, Golden State led by 28 in the third quarter but Brooklyn cut it back to four after Curry picked up his sixth foul with three minutes remaining.

Klay Thompson then scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes as the defending champions joined the Houston Rocket at 13-4 for the best record in the western conference.

Allen Crabbe scored 25 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and eight assists for the Nets.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors avenged their only home loss of the season with a 100-91 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Raptors guard DeMar DeRoan led all scorers with 33 points against a Wizards team minus John Wall, who didn't play because of a sore left knee.

The win was 12-5 Toronto's season-high fourth straight and improved their home record to 6-1

Bradley Beal scored 27 points for the Wizards as they lost their second-straight game.

Detroit Piston have finished the stronger to claim a 100-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds while Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley added 18 points each as the Pistons snapped their two-game skid and Minnesota's three-game streak.

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 26 points and 10 rebounds but missed a last-second three-point attempt which rattled out to draw a loud groan from the home crowd.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points and Myles Turner added 25 as the Indiana Pacers overwhelmed the Miami Heat in the second half to win 120-95.