The WA health minister wants compulsory health warnings on alcohol for pregnant women. (AAP)

WA Health Minister Roger Cook is calling for state, territory and federal governments to support compulsory health warnings on alcohol, ahead of the Australian and New Zealand ministerial forum on food regulation on Friday.

Mr Cook says increasing awareness of the lifelong, detrimental effects of alcohol on brain and organ development, known as foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, means more needs to be done to ensure pregnant and breastfeeding women were aware of the dangers.