Indonesian authorities have arrested a politician who has long evaded questions over alleged role in theft of $238 million in public money.

Indonesia's anti-graft commission has arrested a top politician who for weeks has evaded questioning over his alleged role in the theft of $US170 million ($A238 million) of public money.

Attempts to detain Setya Novanto took an unexpected twist on Thursday night when he was hospitalised after being involved in a car crash.

Novanto's lawyer said he was badly injured, but Corruption Eradication Commission spokesman Febri Diansyah said on Monday that an independent panel of doctors has concluded there is no need for his continued hospitalisation.

Diansyah said Novanto was moved to a detention centre around midnight on Sunday.

He is accused of being among 80 people who used the introduction of a $US440 million ($A616 million) electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the funds.