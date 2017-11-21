Two skippers from the recently contested America's Cup will be crewmates in the first SuperFoiler Grand Prix circuit launched early next year.

Six high-powered boats containing Olympic medallists, world champions and America's Cup winners will contest the five-event series starting in early February in Adelaide.

"It is an exciting beast," Ashby said of the boats to be used in the series.

Ashby, Australia's male sailor of the year for 2017, led Team New Zealand to victory in the recent America's Cup in Bermuda..

Outteridge was skipper of Artemis Racing , who were beaten by Team New Zealand in the final of the Challenger playoffs, which determined which boat would race against defending champions Oracle Team USA.

They will be joined on their SuperFoiler by Iain Jensen, who was also aboard Artemis and won Olympic gold in 2012 and sliver in 2016 with Outteridge in the 49er class.

"Last time I sailed against him (Ashby) it didn't go so well for me.," Jensen said.

"It will be great to have Glenn on my team,, hopefully the old boy can teach me a thing or two.""

SuperFoiler Grand Prix CEO Bill Macartney plans to add more world-class sailors to lineup he claims is the best ever assembled on Australian waters.

"Given the breakneck speeds they reach we need the world's best sailors to control these beasts ," Macartney saId.