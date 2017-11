Australia's Nathan Lyon should be used an an attacking weapon, says former captain Michael Clarke. (AAP)

Australia's cricketers won't be content with just winning the Ashes, they also want to end the Test careers of some Englishmen, spinner Nathan Lyon says.

Lyon has fanned the flames ahead of the first Test in Brisbane from Thursday, saying some of the Poms remain scarred from their last Ashes series in Australia.

"Could we end some careers? I hope so," Lyon has told English journalists.