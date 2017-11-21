Australians are on track to claim college football's top punting award five straight years.

Australia's domination of punting in American college football has been confirmed again.

Two of the three players nominated for this year's Ray Guy Award - the top prize for college punting - are Australians.

Australians have won the award the past four years.

Perth's Mitch Wishnowsky, punting for the University of Utah, and Sydney's Michael Dickson, for the University of Texas, were named on Monday alongside the lone American JK Scott from the University of Alabama as the three candidates for the Ray Guy Award.

Wishnowsky won it last year and Dickson was a finalist alongside another Australian, Ohio State's Cameron Johnston.

Tom Hornsey, punting for the University of Memphis, claimed it in 2013 and Tom Hackett, for the University of Utah, made history with back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015.

Australian punters are also well represented in the NFL with the New York Giants' Brad Wing, Pittsburgh Steelers' Jordan Berry and New York Jets' Lachlan Edwards.

One of the main forces behind Australia's infiltration of American football is former AFL player Nathan Chapman's ProKick Australia punting school, with Wishnowsky, Dickson, Johnston and Berry among his former students.

The Australian wave is set to continue with Prokick announcing former St Kilda AFL player Arryn Siposs has been offered a scholarship to college powerhouse Auburn University.

The 2017 Ray Guy Award winner will be announced from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia on December 7.