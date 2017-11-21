Australia have won the toss and will bat in the third and final women's Ashes Twenty20 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The hosts have retained the urn but the multi-format series sits at eight points to six, with England able to even the ledger by winning the final match of the contest.

A six-wicket win in the opening T20 match at North Sydney Oval was enough for Australia to defend their title, but England took a step to finishing strongly two days ago with a comfortable 40-run victory.

England are unchanged for the Manuka Oval encounter, while Australian fast bowler Sarah Aley has made way for legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington for her fifth international T20.

The home side will have four frontline spinners - Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner, Molly Strano and Jess Jonassen - at their disposal.

Australia have resisted the temptation to bring in experienced batter Alex Blackwell, despite their last-start collapse when they lost 10-67 in the failed chase.

Australia have not won a T20 series since mid-2015.

AUSTRALIA:

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt.

ENGLAND:

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Heather Knight (capt), Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt.