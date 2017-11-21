Mount Agung emits volcanic smoke and ash from its crater as seen from Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AAP)

The Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has spewed ash and smoke, but authorities say its alert level remains unchanged.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the minor eruption began on Tuesday afternoon and clouds of smoke rose about 700m from the volcano.

Bali's international airport remained open.

Agung's alert status was recently lowered to the second-highest warning level after several weeks at the highest level.

More than 140,000 people evacuated the region around the volcano when it was at the highest alert level, though authorities urged some to return home as they'd left areas not in the official danger zone.

The number of evacuees dropped to about 30,000 after the alert level was lowered.

Nugroho said people should stay out of an exclusion zone that in places extends 7.5km from the volcano.