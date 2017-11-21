Devastation left by the 2015 dam collapse at the Samarco mine in Brazil. (AAP)

A Brazilian court has extended the deadline for negotiating settlement of public civil claims by BHP and its Samarco joint venture to April 2018.

A Brazilian court has granted an additional 150 days for BHP Billiton, Vale and their joint venture Samarco to negotiate a settlement of multi-billion dollar public civil claims over the 2015 mine dam collapse that claimed multiple lives and caused widespread destruction.

BHP announced the extension until April, 2018, on Tuesday and said the parties have also agreed to state prosecutors joining a January, 2017 preliminary agreement that set a timetable for settlement of public civil claims worth about $US55 billion ($A71.5 billion).

Samarco, BHP and Vale in January agreed to support social and environmental programs, as well as fund local municipalities while negotiations continued.