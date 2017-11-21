A Brazilian court has granted an additional 150 days for BHP Billiton, Vale and their joint venture Samarco to negotiate a settlement of multi-billion dollar public civil claims over the 2015 mine dam collapse that claimed multiple lives and caused widespread destruction.
BHP announced the extension until April, 2018, on Tuesday and said the parties have also agreed to state prosecutors joining a January, 2017 preliminary agreement that set a timetable for settlement of public civil claims worth about $US55 billion ($A71.5 billion).
Samarco, BHP and Vale in January agreed to support social and environmental programs, as well as fund local municipalities while negotiations continued.