Blake Green has signed a three-year NRL deal with the Warriors, where he'll partner Shaun Johnson in the halves.

The next step in the Mitchell Pearce merry-go-round has been made official, with veteran Manly five-eighth Blake Green officially signing for the Warriors for three years.

The move means Manly now have the space in their roster to accommodate Pearce, who was on Monday released from his contract with the Roosters.

Pearce had been unhappy with the Roosters' signing of Cooper Cronk from Melbourne for next season, with the club telling the premiership-winning halfback they wanted him to learn under Cronk.

Green played for Manly in 2017, making 24 NRL appearances but was released on Monday within minutes of Pearce's announcement.

He previously played for Melbourne for two seasons, following stints at Parramatta, Cronulla, the Bulldogs and for Wigan in the UK Super League.

The Warriors were glad to pounce on Green's availability.

"He wasn't off-contract but became available through circumstances - it couldn't have worked out better for us," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

"He's a terrific player and his experience in winning titles and playing so much finals football will be of huge benefit to us."

Green's signing is the Warriors' eighth in a summer of overhaul, having finished 13th in last year's NRL campaign under Stephen Kearney.

They've picked up Kiwis Adam Blair, Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku and Gerard Beale for 2018, as well as Leivaha Pulu, Matiu Love-Henry and Agnatius Paasi.