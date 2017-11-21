Cabcharge eyes strong revenue growth after its acquisition of Yellow Cabs and operational changes (AAP)

Cabcharge chief executive Andrew Skelton has forecast a return to double-digit revenue growth in the 2018 financial year, following the acquisition of the Yellow Cabs taxi fleet and operational improvements.

The taxi payment service and fleet operator is now growing its topline, Mr Skelton told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Sydney on Tuesday, with an increase in total fare turnover in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, the ACT, Tasmania and the NT, so far this fiscal year.

However, he expects a $6 million after-tax hit on full-year profit on account of additional investment in technology and marketing, and another $3 million impact from re-based service fee revenue in Queensland.