Superstar Melbourne centre Liz Cambage has been suspended for two matches by a WNBL panel for deliberately kneeing Canberra import Mistie Bass in the leg.

Bass fell to the floor in obvious pain during the second quarter of last Saturday's 96-66 loss to the Boomers following heavy contact from behind by the 204cm Cambage.

The Opals star will have the ban cut to one game if she accepts an early guilty plea, but that would still rule her out of Thursday night's table-topping encounter away to Townsville.

If the 26-year-old chooses to contest the ban she will face the WNBL tribunal on Wednesday night.

The Boomers could not be reached for comment.

Cambage has been the dominant figure in the competition in recent weeks, scoring a season-high 44 points against Adelaide and 32 against the Capitals.

Bass did return to the action later in the loss to the Boomers.

But she had her hamstring heavily strapped on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately right now I'm not allowed to say anything until the WNBL comes out with what they need to come out with," Bass told reporters in Canberra.

"I'd be more than happy to talk about it after that.

"Every day it's getting a little bit better.

"It's just a really big bruise.

"... it was just the initial shock of it happening and then it felt like a cramp and a really tight pain."

Bass is the daughter of rock and roll legend Chubby Checker and the wife of former NFL quarterback Shane Boyd.

Following a complaint lodged by the Capitals, the WNBL game review panel charged Cambage with unduly rough play, deeming her actions to be "intentional, with high impact contact occurring to the body".

Canberra were understood to have submitted a second complaint against Cambage involving another Captials' player, although the MRP ruled contact was incidental in that instance.

The WNBL has a cluster round this weekend, with all eight teams playing in Melbourne.