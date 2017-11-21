PBS and Bloomberg said in statements that they were suspending Rose's signature interview show, distributed on both outlets, citing the allegations in the newspaper story. A CBS News spokeswoman told Reuters that Rose has been suspended and a statement is forthcoming from the network.
Rose in a statement apologised for what he called his "inappropriate behaviour," but said he didn't believe all the allegations against him were accurate.
