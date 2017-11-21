Michael Cheika faces a nervous wait to learn if he will face punishment following his coaching box outburst during the defeat to England at Twickenham.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will find out on Tuesday if he is to face punishment following his coaching box outburst during Australia's defeat to England at Twickenham.

An enraged Cheika appeared to be captured by TV cameras saying 'f***ing cheats' after skipper Michael Hooper's hotly-debated try was disallowed for offside by the TMO during the first half of the 30-6 loss to Eddie Jones' side.

Cheika was also embroiled in a heated discussion with an England fan as he left the coaching box and walked down towards the touchline to rearrange his side following the sin-binning of Kurtley Beale just before halftime.

The former NSW Waratahs and Leinster coach later walked away midway through an interview after being quizzed by a beIN Sports reporter about the incident.

Six Nations Rugby tournament and operations director Jon Davis, who is the designated disciplinary officer for the Wallabies tour, is investigating the incident.

A statement from World Rugby on Monday afternoon confirmed a decision is imminent.

Should Cheika be charged, he would face a disciplinary hearing in Edinburgh this week ahead of Saturday's clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

"Following various media reports and a referral from World Rugby, the disciplinary officer for the autumn internationals is investigating comments and conduct attributed to the head coach of the Australian national team, Michael Cheika, during the match between England and Australia at Twickenham on Saturday," the statement read.

"An update will be issued tomorrow."