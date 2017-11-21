Crown Resorts has appointed two new non- executive directors - Jane Halton and Toni Korsano - to its board.

Jane Halton, former secretary of the Australian Department of Finance, joins the board immediately, subject to regulatory approval, while Toni Korsanos, current chief finance officer of global gaming machine and casino management systems company Aristocrat, will join the board once her existing commitments cease.

The announcement is one of several leadership changes at Crown Resorts this year, following the return of billionaire James Packer as a director in January, and the appointment of a new chairman in February.