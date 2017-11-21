A plane crash took place on a Florida main road in front of police. (Pinellas County Sherrif)

A pilot has attempted to land a plane on a busy Florida road before crashing the aircraft right in front of police.

Dashcam footage from the patrol car of two on-duty police officers has captured the moment a light aircraft comes crashing down on a busy Florida motorway.

Two Pinellas County Sheriff deputies were responding to an unrelated call in Clearwater, on the west coast of Florida, on Sunday morning when a single-engine aircraft appeared to lose control and hurtle straight towards them on the road.

The plane passes over the car and avoids traffic before plummeting onto the road and nearby trees.

The Pinellas County officers rushed to the help of the pilot and the passenger avoiding the debris scattered across the road.

Both the 61-year-old pilot and 55-year-old passenger walked away unharmed and refused medical assistance.

The pilot later said his 112-A aircraft appeared to suffer an engine problem forcing him to look for a safe opening to land, according to Pinellas County.

The pilot chose to put the plane down on North Keene Road, but claims he clipped a tree upon landing.

This forced the plane into a spin before crashing right before the officers.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.