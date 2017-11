Jason Day says he and new caddie Luke Reardon will likely continue working together next year. (AAP)

Former world No.1 Jason Day will play alongside Geoff Ogilvy at the Australian Open.

Returning superstar Jason Day will play alongside fellow major champion Geoff Ogilvy in the marquee morning group for the first round of the Australian Open in Sydney.

Veteran Rod Pampling will join Day and Ogilvy when the trio tee off just after 7am AEST at The Australian Golf Club on Thursday.

Defending champion and world No.2 Jordan Spieth will hit off just after midday, with fellow US PGA Tour stars Cameron Smith and 2015 winner Matt Jones in the feature afternoon group.