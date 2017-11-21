Fewer teenage parents are claiming income support, a sign that a life of welfare dependency is being broken for some, the federal government says.

Fewer teenage parents are claiming income support, new figures show, helping to break a costly cycle of welfare dependency.

There's been a 13 per cent drop in the number of teenage parents claiming the payments in the past three years, Social Services Minister Christian Porter says.

And that's eroding a dependency on the welfare system, which could save taxpayers around $2 billion over the lifetime of those young Australians, he says.

In June 2013 there were 31,971 income support recipients aged under 25 who started receiving a parenting payment when they were under the age of 19, which dropped to 27,940 by June 2016.

"It helps us break cycles of welfare dependency because we have very strong information that shows us that very often the case, sometimes as high as 80 per cent, that a teen parent will have a child where the child itself will end up in the welfare system down the track," Mr Porter told ABC television on Tuesday.