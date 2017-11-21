The High Court could throw another spanner in the works of how ex-minister Fiona Nash is replaced as a NSW senator.

Former minister Fiona Nash could return to parliament in another twist in the MP citizenship fiasco.

The former Nationals deputy leader was disqualified from the Senate in October after it was discovered she held dual UK citizenship by descent, in breach of section 44 of the constitution.

She was due to be replaced, after a recount, by the next candidate on the NSW coalition Senate ticket for the 2016 election, Hollie Hughes.

However, the court declined to declare Ms Hughes duly elected, because she was also in breach of the constitution for holding a job as a part-time member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The Australian Electoral Commission is due to conduct another recount on Wednesday, which is expected - based on preference flows - to give the seat to the next Liberal candidate on the ticket, former major general Jim Molan.

However, the High Court's reasons for not declaring Ms Hughes duly elected have yet to be published.

Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue told the court on Monday he was acting on the "assumption" that Ms Hughes was "not capable of being chosen" under section 44 of the constitution.

However, Dr Donaghue added if the court's final reasons in the Hughes case found she was "capable of being chosen but not capable of sitting" - that is, was properly elected but was disqualified when she took up the AAT job - it would instead be a casual vacancy which by convention is filled by the party vacating the seat.

The question will then become whether the NSW Nationals push for Ms Nash's return or the NSW Liberals insist on taking the seat because it is a "Liberal" vacancy.