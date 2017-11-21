Matt Ryan has thrown a pair of touchdown passes for the Atlanta Falcons who have held off a late rally to beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-31.
Atlanta stayed in the hunt for a NFC playoff spot with their second-straight victory and handed Seattle a second-consecutive home loss.
Ryan threw TDs on Monday night to Mohamed Sanu and Levine Toilolo, while Tevin Coleman added a one-yard TD run on the Falcons' opening possession.
An Adrian Clayborn fumble 10 yards out helped to break the game open early in the second quarter and gave Atlanta a 21-7 lead.
Seattle attempted a late rally from 11 points down. Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin on a 29-yard TD with three minutes left.
The Seahawks managed to get within range for a long field-goal attempt by Blair Walsh in the closing moments.
But his 52-yard attempt with two seconds left came up short and the Falcons escaped with the victory.