Given Peter Handscomb is the son of two English parents, you suspect the Barmy Army has cooked up something special for the Australian batsman.

Handscomb, preparing to feature in his first Ashes series, certainly hopes so.

"I'll be disappointed if they don't. I want to see what they've got," he quipped.

"The whole atmosphere and crowd is going to be awesome. I'm going to try and enjoy it.

"Dad was born in Cambridge and mum southwest London. They both came over here 30-35 years ago, so they are well and truly Australian now. They will be backing me and the Australian team."

"Most of my family is in England. I am getting the well wishes of 'I hope you go well but I hope the rest of the team doesn't'. It's all in good fun."

Debutant Cameron Bancroft expressed similar sentiments about potential taunts from England's players and fans.

"I've copped crap my whole life. I've been the brunt of jokes and things like that, so I'd like to think that I've developed a bit of a thick skin," Bancroft said.

"Sticks and stones."

It is almost a year ago to the day when Handscomb made his Test debut, having been part of an overhaul of the XI, prompted by a shambolic showing in Hobart.

The Victorian, having peeled off two Test tons that summer, averages 53.07 from 10 Tests.

They are impressive numbers but the fact Matthew Renshaw and Nic Maddinson, fellow young batsmen who had debuted alongside him in Adelaide, aren't in the squad for the first two Ashes Tests serves as a reminder of how quickly things can turn.

"I don't think you can say you ever belong or feel comfortable. As soon as you start feeling that, a little bit of complacency can set in," Handscomb said.

"You are only a couple of bad games away from getting dropped because there are guys banging down the door.

"You've got to keep making runs, no matter who you are."