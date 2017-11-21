Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been released from India's Test squad against Sri Lanka for personal reasons. (AAP)

Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan have been released from the Test squad against Sri Lanka due to personal reasons, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has announced.

Kumar was India's best bowler in the drawn first Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens which ended on Monday and will sit out the remaining two matches in the series.

The 27-year-old was named man of the match after taking eight wickets, including figures of 4-8 in the second innings. In a video posted on social media, Kumar said he was getting married on Thursday.

The second Test begins on Friday in Nagpur.

"Kumar will not take any further part in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka and the all-India senior selection committee has named Vijay Shankar as his replacement," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test."

Left-hander Dhawan made a sparkling 94 in the second innings. His absence will make way for Murali Vijay at the top of the order.

Shankar, who bats in the middle order and bowls medium pace, is yet to play for India.