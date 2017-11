Australian skipper Ruan Sims says her side have yet to get anywhere near their best despite an impressive start to the women's Rugby League World Cup.

You haven't seen anything yet.

That's the message from the Australian Jillaroos to the rest of the women's Rugby League World Cup despite a convincing start to the tournament.

After towelling up the Cook Island 58-4 and England 38-0, the reigning champions have been impressive, however co-captain Ruan Sims said they hadn't come close to putting together their best.