The Kiwis have begun the repair job on their lukewarm relationship with the New Zealand public after their shock Rugby League World Cup elimination, apologising for lashing out at fans.

Coach David Kidwell, captain Adam Blair and playmaker Shaun Johnson all stuck the knife into the public for not backing them throughout the campaign.

"I guess the most disappointing thing for me is that everyone who doubted us - the fans, the media - you got your way," Johnson said post-match.

New Zealand Rugby League chairman Reon Edwards chastised the trio for their comments on Tuesday, saying they were inappropriate and unnecessary.

He apologised on their behalf.

"Our league fans, they wear their heart on their sleeve like we all do and have every right to be upset and disappointed - I certainly don't think it was necessary and appropriate to make those comments," Edwards told Radio Sport NZ.

"They're human beings, they acknowledge they could've handled it in a much better way, which we all learn from."

The Warriors-based Johnson, for his part, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to make his own apology and clarify his comments.

He walked back his criticism of Kiwi fans, saying he was rattled by the humiliating defeat and told reporters things he didn't mean.

"Rattled from what had just happened, I said something that came across completely wrong, implying that the fans are to blame for how we played and that they would be satisfied. I f****d up," Johnson wrote on Facebook.

"Anyone who knows me knows that's not and never will be me.

"I'm not looking for sympathy nor will I sugar-coat anything, but the last few days have been the toughest of my career. Really appreciate the love, and I'm so sorry we couldn't deliver what you believed we could."

Johnson went on to wish both Fiji and Tonga - who defeated the Kiwis 28-22 last fortnight - the best in this week's World Cup semi-finals.