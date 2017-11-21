Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $3.6 million for a Resources Centre of Excellence in Mackay. (AAP)

Labor has announced $3.6 million for a resources centre of excellence in Mackay, the exact amount of money for a similar project promised by the LNP.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a $3.6 million Resources Centre of Excellence for Mackay, which she insists is different to a similar proposal from the Liberal National Party.

The LNP has already announced $3.6 million for a centre of excellence in the city, but Ms Palaszczuk insists her plan is different.

"We have been working on this for some time, it is something I am absolutely 100 per cent committed to," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Tuesday.

"I want to see more jobs and more apprentices in Mackay, and that is what my team will focus on."

Ms Palaszczuk again said voters had a "clear choice" between the two parties, because of the possibility of One Nation and the LNP working together in a minority government, which she has ruled out.

She had "more announcements later today" that would prove her point.

The Mackay announcement is the first stop in a regional blitz on day 24 of the campaign, as the premier looks to shore up support for the Labor-held seats of Mackay and Mirani.

Under Labor's plan, the Centre of Excellence would be open to mining and resources companies, bringing together research, development, training and testing under one roof.

Mirani MP Jim Pearce said the facility was about government "working hand in hand with industry" to "train for the future".