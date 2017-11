Off-contract Tom Lynch knows his Gold Coast future will be a hot topic as the Suns' co-captain returns to pre-season training under new coach Stuart Dew.

Tom Lynch is bracing for the hysteria that will come with his free-agent status but the Gold Coast AFL co-captain won't let that rush his decision.

The in-demand key forward is in the final year of his contract at the Suns and says he wants to make it a successful one under new coach Stuart Dew.

Neither he nor Dew has spoken about his future beyond that, with Lynch describing the speculation around his future as part of the game that he'll have to get used to.