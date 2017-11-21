The government insists growing calls for a banking inquiry have nothing to do with postponing parliament, as Labor mulls whether to head to Canberra regardless.

Turnbull government ministers have been forced to defend scrapping a week of parliament, rejecting suggestions the decision is a ploy to protect themselves from an embarrassing loss or internal revolt.

Leader of the House Christopher Pyne announced on Monday next week's lower house sitting would be postponed by a week.

Mr Pyne said the delay would give the Senate time to pass the same-sex marriage bill and allow parliament to sort out the dual citizenship mess.

But his announcement came just hours after Queensland LNP senator Barry O'Sullivan said up to four coalition MPs were considering breaking ranks with the government to vote for an inquiry into the banks.

The Turnbull government is particularly vulnerable to such a threat while two numbers down in the lower house, with Barnaby Joyce and John Alexander off fighting by-elections.

Mr Pyne insisted the decision to delay the return of parliament had nothing to do with thwarting Labor or rogue government backbenchers mustering the necessary votes to launch an investigation into the banks.

"There's no motion or bill to establish a banking royal commission either before the Senate or the House of Representatives," he told ABC radio.

"I'm not going to respond to speculation or hypotheticals. Barry is a good colleague but he can't speak for all of his colleagues and how they will vote in the Senate or in the House of Representatives."

Treasurer Scott Morrison also played down the link but Opposition Leader Bill Shorten grabbed it with both hands.

"There is no doubt in my mind that one of the reasons why Mr Turnbull has cancelled parliament next week is because he knows a banking royal commission is inevitable," Mr Shorten said.

"And he will do everything he can do to protect his mates at the top end of town."

The opposition and some crossbenchers were quick to declare they would be turning up for work in Canberra on Monday, regardless of the government's decision.

But Manager of Opposition Business Tony Burke later confirmed Labor was still considering whether all of its MPs would come to town.

"We haven't ruled anything in or out yet but certainly the shadow cabinet meeting is definitely on. The broader caucus is something we're still working through and still consulting on," he told ABC radio.

"If the only reason for going was for the purpose of a media conference, then we wouldn't do it."

Mr Pyne said Labor's "political stunt" would cost $787,000.