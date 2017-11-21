Engineering services firm Monadelphous Group has forecast a 30 per cent jump in half-year revenue on the back of high volumes of new contracts.

The company has secured contracts worth $275 million since the start of the current fiscal year and expects to post a solid growth in revenue for the full year, Chairman John Rubino told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The news drove Monadelphous shares to their highest level in more than four years, with the stock up 5.95 per cent to $18.89 at 1505 AEDT.