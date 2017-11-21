The Georgia Dome comes crumbling down in a ball of dust on Monday, November 20, 2017, in Atlanta. (AAP)

A live broadcast of the demolition of Atlanta's Olympic stadium was ruined when a bus arrived at the wrong time.

The Georgia Dome was one of America’s largest domed stadiums, before it was destroyed in a scheduled implosion.

Nearly 2268 kilograms of explosives were used to blast the stadium into smithereens at 7.30am local time.

A pack of media was also there to capture the moment.

While the explosion went off as planned, the US Weather Channel crew – who had been waiting 40 minutes for the event – found themselves set up in front of an arriving bus at the exact moment of the implosion.

The dome was opened in 1992 and it was flattened within 15 seconds.

The dome was the former home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It has now been reduced to rubble and will be replaced by a 1.6 billion US dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

- With AP