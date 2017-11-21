Geoff Ogilvy says Jason Day has the right balance on his weight training. (AAP)

Geoff Ogilvy believes the trend toward weight training in golf is causing injuries when overdone.

Unlike Jason Day, Geoff Ogilvy is no fan of golf's gym junkie trend.

Ogilvy believes the constant pursuit of more distance in the game through weight training is leading to more injuries and says many top players are playing hurt.

He thinks Day is smart with his weight work and the former world No.1's litany of injuries are more the result of his ferocious drive to be the best and hit "too many balls too hard."

Others not so much, he says.

"As a general overview of the sport, the guys that lift a lot seem to be the ones that are hurt a lot," said Ogilvy. "That is just a general feeling."

"You talk to Jason and he says he doesn't really lift that heavy.

"But there is a little bit of beach workout that goes on with a lot of these guys, a bit of vanity.

"After you get to a certain point you really like what is happening to your body and you do hit the ball further.

"It becomes a thing for these guys and I think too much of it seems to be bad."

Day readily admits it's a constant battle to manage his injuries after a decade on tour.

"Its a non-contact sport but there are a lot of injuries," said Day this week.

"I look back and I have had an ankle injury, two knee injuries, a hip injury, a sports hernia, degenerative disc that's doing my back in."

He added a thumb injury, disc problems in his neck and two wrist injuries, plus vertigo.

Of Day, Ogilvy pointed to his countryman's huge work ethic.

"You could probably manage it by hitting less balls and lifting less," said Ogilvy.

"But he knows his own body. When the stars line up for Jason he is the best player in the world.

"He knows how to get that done and to get that done is risking having to hurt himself a little.

"He likes to really push it to the edge and have every aspect of his body and game working perfectly and when he gets it, it's a beautiful thing.

"But when he just misses it, it sucks because he doesn't get to play.

"That's how he likes to work on golf I think.. leave no stone unturned, work really hard and beat everyone through effort."