One Nation's Steve Dickson (right) has vowed to work with both sides of politics. (AAP)

The head of One Nation in Queensland says his MPs will work with all sides of politics, despite being snubbed by the major parties.

State leader Steve Dickson made the promise, backed up with a signed declaration, in his electorate of Buderim on Tuesday.

"We will work, and this is on behalf of the One Nation party, with every party in Queensland, for the benefit of Queenslanders," Mr Dickson told reporters on the Sunshine Coast.

"Wouldn't that be a unique situation that the ALP, the LNP, One Nation, the independents and the Katter Party, all came together for the benefit of this great state."

The pledge follows Annastacia Palaszczuk's insistence she would go into opposition rather than seek supply from the minority party to form government.

"I am not doing any deals with One Nation, full stop," the premier again said in Mackay.

Meanwhile, Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls has refused to rule out whether he would lean on the minor party if it delivered him the top job.

Questioned on Nova FM about whether he would form a coalition government, he said: "Pass."

His party is preferencing One Nation ahead of Labor in a majority of the state's 93 seats.

Both leaders have warned a vote for One Nation would lead to the other being elected.